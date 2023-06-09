Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) went up 6.59% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) established initial surge of 6.59% at $0.45, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.46 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$4.52.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 29.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5679, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6711.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.96, operating margin was -567.71 and Pretax Margin of -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Knightscope Inc. industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Design Officer sold 238,000 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 98,603 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.20%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Knightscope Inc., KSCP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0500.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.57% that was lower than 107.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.