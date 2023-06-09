Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) volume hits 1.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 08, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.50% to $83.22. During the day, the stock rose to $83.37 and sunk to $81.59 before settling in for the price of $82.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $64.25-$99.66.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12800 employees. It has generated 1,303,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,658. The stock had 12.90 Receivables turnover and 1.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.34, operating margin was +4.20 and Pretax Margin of +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 78.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,786. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director bought 13,740 for 73.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,006,867. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,740 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $124.77, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was lower the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.71% that was lower than 37.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.