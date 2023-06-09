Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.48

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.60% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5369 and sunk to $0.4592 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$42.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7115, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.5462.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CFO sold 159,066 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 36,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,611. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for 0.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,726,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,665,510 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.00, and its Beta score is 2.48.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 300.92, a figure that is expected to reach 4.00 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

[Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.1284.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.85% that was higher than 125.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.