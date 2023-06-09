No matter how cynical the overall market is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) performance over the last week is recorded 1.88%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.65% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.78 and sunk to $0.732 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CJJD posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$9.65.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7006, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7912.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 911 employees. It has generated 167,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,261. The stock had 8.02 Receivables turnover and 1.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.21, operating margin was -1.55 and Pretax Margin of -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.05%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, CJJD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97.

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

[China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc., CJJD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0702.

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.08% that was lower than 363.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.