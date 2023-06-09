Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3706: Right on the Precipice

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.84% to $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1428 and sunk to $0.1328 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$2.14.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.10% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -526.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1335, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3706.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 115 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.92, operating margin was -81.67 and Pretax Margin of -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.92%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -526.30%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

[Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0175.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.40% that was lower than 143.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.