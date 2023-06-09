NOW Inc. (DNOW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $802.11K

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.00% to $10.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.195 and sunk to $9.82 before settling in for the price of $9.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNOW posted a 52-week range of $8.79-$14.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 243.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1200 workers. It has generated 880,825 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,959. The stock had 6.09 Receivables turnover and 1.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.69, operating margin was +7.07 and Pretax Margin of +6.51.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NOW Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.90 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 243.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NOW Inc. (DNOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.72, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 512.53.

In the same vein, DNOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

[NOW Inc., DNOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.77% that was higher than 40.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.