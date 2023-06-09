Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) volume hits 1.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 10.92% at $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6995 and sunk to $0.6088 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPAD posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $286.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5309, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7693.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 900 employees. It has generated 4,391,460 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,126. The stock had 928.32 Receivables turnover and 3.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.62, operating margin was -3.22 and Pretax Margin of -3.75.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director bought 89,936 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 43,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,663,344. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director bought 140,359 for 1.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 235,887. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,378,106 in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.76 while generating a return on equity of -78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.64.

In the same vein, OPAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0744.

Raw Stochastic average of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.58% that was lower than 123.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.