ONEOK Inc. (OKE) last month performance of -4.86% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 1.89% at $60.43. During the day, the stock rose to $60.495 and sunk to $59.38 before settling in for the price of $59.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKE posted a 52-week range of $50.50-$71.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 13.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $448.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.02.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2966 workers. It has generated 7,710,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 580,654. The stock had 15.38 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.64, operating margin was +13.27 and Pretax Margin of +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. ONEOK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s President & CEO bought 8,975 shares at the rate of 55.54, making the entire transaction reach 498,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,414.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.40, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.96.

In the same vein, OKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.97% that was lower than 28.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.