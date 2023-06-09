Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is 23.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on June 07, 2023, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started slowly as it slid -5.28% to $2.33. During the day, the stock rose to $2.52 and sunk to $2.33 before settling in for the price of $2.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$7.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 85.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $641.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $537.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2570 employees. It has generated 6,057,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -526,459. The stock had 273.11 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.28, operating margin was -5.47 and Pretax Margin of -8.68.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 1,500,000 shares at the rate of 2.36, making the entire transaction reach 3,540,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,130,676. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for 2.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,799,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,630,676 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.66) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -81.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -69.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.26.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.23 million was lower the volume of 23.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.76% that was lower than 120.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.