Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.62

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.94% to $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.95 and sunk to $1.6805 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLK posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$2.03.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $453.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2434, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1463.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Chief Operations Officer sold 520,000 shares at the rate of 1.14, making the entire transaction reach 590,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 653,058. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 267,000 for 1.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 296,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 745,975 in total.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -989.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, OTLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Outlook Therapeutics Inc., OTLK]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1844.

Raw Stochastic average of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.56% that was higher than 69.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

