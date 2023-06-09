Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) last week performance was 14.02%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 3.10% at $11.63. During the day, the stock rose to $11.66 and sunk to $11.165 before settling in for the price of $11.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OWL posted a 52-week range of $8.06-$14.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $428.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 545 employees. It has generated 2,513,251 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -17,044. The stock had 4.70 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.13, operating margin was +0.75 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.06%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 119,000 shares at the rate of 12.15, making the entire transaction reach 1,445,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,396,043. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,980,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,515,043 in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.00.

In the same vein, OWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.87% that was lower than 39.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.