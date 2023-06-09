Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) last week performance was -3.07%

As on June 07, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.90% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.208 and sunk to $0.1903 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNEY posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.91.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 96.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 386.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2103, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9976.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 150 employees. It has generated 124,043 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,102. The stock had 0.94 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.18, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.86%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 386.70%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, CNEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was lower the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0227.

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.70% that was lower than 239.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.