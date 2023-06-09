Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) last week performance was 1.53%

Search
As on June 08, 2023, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) started slowly as it slid -0.25% to $19.85. During the day, the stock rose to $19.99 and sunk to $19.811 before settling in for the price of $19.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSK posted a 52-week range of $16.54-$22.29.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.01.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.71, operating margin was +23.63 and Pretax Margin of +5.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 36.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 19.63, making the entire transaction reach 23,556 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,840. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 556 for 17.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,699. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,384 in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, FSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FS KKR Capital Corp., FSK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.12% that was lower than 24.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

