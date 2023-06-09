Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) last week performance was 27.21%

As on June 08, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) started slowly as it slid -4.69% to $5.89. During the day, the stock rose to $6.05 and sunk to $5.77 before settling in for the price of $6.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GETY posted a 52-week range of $3.42-$37.88.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 150.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1700 employees. It has generated 544,849 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,620. The stock had 13.15 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.41, operating margin was +21.81 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.50%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 47,372 shares at the rate of 6.12, making the entire transaction reach 289,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,506. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 572,706 for 7.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,531,615. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,950,462 in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 150.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, GETY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Getty Images Holdings Inc., GETY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.41 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.58% that was higher than 100.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.