Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) 20 Days SMA touch 0.78%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on June 08, 2023, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) started slowly as it slid -0.94% to $6.32. During the day, the stock rose to $6.38 and sunk to $6.30 before settling in for the price of $6.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSEC posted a 52-week range of $5.92-$8.19.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.06.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.49, operating margin was +101.78 and Pretax Margin of +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.53%, in contrast to 8.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 6.09, making the entire transaction reach 609,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,699,542. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 100,000 for 6.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 628,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,599,542 in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, PSEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.26 million was lower the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.67% that was lower than 24.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.