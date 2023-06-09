Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.76 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) flaunted slowness of -1.09% at $26.35, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $26.71 and sunk to $26.32 before settling in for the price of $26.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $17.83-$26.74.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1400 employees. It has generated 850,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +88.36 and Pretax Margin of +80.02.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Radian Group Inc. industry. Radian Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 25.98, making the entire transaction reach 779,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,784. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Director sold 2,830 for 25.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,071. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,492 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.08, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.30.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Radian Group Inc., RDN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.90% that was lower than 26.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.