Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) latest performance of -9.77% is not what was on cards

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.77% to $1.20. During the day, the stock rose to $1.36 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRBK posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$4.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 22.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1896, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1442.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 525 workers. It has generated 303,119 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.91 and Pretax Margin of +20.00.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.29%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s President sold 100 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,900 in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.74, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.71.

In the same vein, FRBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

[Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.1303.

Raw Stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.44% that was higher than 109.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.