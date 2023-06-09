Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $876.42K

As on June 08, 2023, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) started slowly as it slid -3.70% to $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.545 and sunk to $3.365 before settling in for the price of $3.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SB posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$4.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $361.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 914 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.05, operating margin was +52.80 and Pretax Margin of +49.34.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.90%, in contrast to 27.30% institutional ownership.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +49.34 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.76, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.09.

In the same vein, SB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Safe Bulkers Inc., SB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.47% that was higher than 38.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.