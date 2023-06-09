Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) volume hits 0.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 28.11% at $3.19. During the day, the stock rose to $3.28 and sunk to $2.5445 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNTG posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$9.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1593.22 and Pretax Margin of -1587.58.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.36%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1587.58 while generating a return on equity of -16.53.

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.10%.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.02.

In the same vein, SNTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08.

Technical Analysis of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.60% that was lower than 202.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

