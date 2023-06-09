Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8048: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.10% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5795 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $222.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5819, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8048.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.50, making the entire transaction reach 24,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 157,344 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,539. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,456,647 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Skillz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Skillz Inc., SKLZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.73 million was inferior to the volume of 7.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0410.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.75% that was lower than 94.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.