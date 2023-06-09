SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) EPS growth this year is 59.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 4.91% at $8.12. During the day, the stock rose to $8.20 and sunk to $7.66 before settling in for the price of $7.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $4.24-$8.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $929.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $870.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4200 workers. It has generated 419,717 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -76,287. The stock had 37.12 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.61, operating margin was -7.34 and Pretax Margin of -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 34.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 108,000 shares at the rate of 4.67, making the entire transaction reach 504,706 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,488,539. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200,000 for 5.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,093,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,582 in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22.

In the same vein, SOFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), its last 5-days Average volume was 63.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 41.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.29% that was higher than 65.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.