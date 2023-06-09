The key reasons why Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is -15.52% away from 52-week high?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $26.51, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $27.06 and sunk to $26.33 before settling in for the price of $26.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $14.89-$31.38.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31300 employees. It has generated 226,568 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,467. The stock had 5.40 Receivables turnover and 1.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.75, operating margin was +12.65 and Pretax Margin of +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Amkor Technology Inc. industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 3,570 shares at the rate of 25.42, making the entire transaction reach 90,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 for 24.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,418 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.19, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.65.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.77% that was higher than 38.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.