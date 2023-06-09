The key reasons why HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -2.98% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.18% to $38.45. During the day, the stock rose to $38.505 and sunk to $38.21 before settling in for the price of $38.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSBC posted a 52-week range of $24.77-$39.63.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.99 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.89.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. HSBC Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.86, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, HSBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.61.

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Going through the that latest performance of [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 2.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.25% that was lower than 23.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.