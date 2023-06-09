The key reasons why Portland General Electric Company (POR) is -11.74% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.44% to $49.75. During the day, the stock rose to $50.01 and sunk to $49.455 before settling in for the price of $49.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POR posted a 52-week range of $41.58-$56.37.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2873 employees. It has generated 875,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 81,100. The stock had 6.92 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.10, operating margin was -15.67 and Pretax Margin of +10.82.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Portland General Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 110.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Vice President, CIO sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 51.12, making the entire transaction reach 153,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,489. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Vice President sold 2,050 for 47.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 96,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,978 in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.23, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70.

In the same vein, POR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Portland General Electric Company, POR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.75 million was inferior to the volume of 0.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.11% that was lower than 21.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.