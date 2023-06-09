Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The key reasons why RPC Inc. (RES) is -32.98% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.66% to $7.64. During the day, the stock rose to $7.71 and sunk to $7.485 before settling in for the price of $7.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$11.40.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2732 employees. It has generated 586,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,758. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +17.61 and Pretax Margin of +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.00, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.42.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

[RPC Inc., RES] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.46% that was lower than 49.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) latest performance of 2.59% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) recent quarterly performance of 7.58% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) flaunted slowness of -0.92% at $62.14, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the...
Read more

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is 3.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
As on June 08, 2023, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) started slowly as it slid -0.32% to $9.35. During the day, the stock...
Read more



 

