TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) last month performance of 9.09% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on June 08, 2023, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) started slowly as it slid -3.88% to $7.68. During the day, the stock rose to $8.18 and sunk to $7.57 before settling in for the price of $7.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOP posted a 52-week range of $3.50-$256.44.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $269.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 710,945 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 317,391. The stock had 2.47 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.29, operating margin was +45.78 and Pretax Margin of +45.78.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.59%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +44.64 while generating a return on equity of 41.20.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.56.

In the same vein, TOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TOP Financial Group Limited, TOP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.06 million was better the volume of 1.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.94% While, its Average True Range was 10.04.

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 650.48% that was higher than 445.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.