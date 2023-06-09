Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) EPS growth this year is 276.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 2.43% at $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.59 and sunk to $2.17 before settling in for the price of $2.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURV posted a 52-week range of $2.05-$8.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 129.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 276.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $252.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.82.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2061 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.67, operating margin was +7.98 and Pretax Margin of +5.56.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.82, making the entire transaction reach 28,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,429.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 276.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 129.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.43.

In the same vein, CURV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.82% that was higher than 74.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.