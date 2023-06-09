VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.61 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.46% to $32.35. During the day, the stock rose to $32.47 and sunk to $32.15 before settling in for the price of $32.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $27.75-$35.69.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 69.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $993.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.52.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 23 employees. It has generated 113,073,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,592,826. The stock had 192.39 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.01, operating margin was +61.90 and Pretax Margin of +43.80.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. VICI Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +42.97 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.77, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.65.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Going through the that latest performance of [VICI Properties Inc., VICI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.73 million was inferior to the volume of 5.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.42% that was lower than 19.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.