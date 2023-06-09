Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) EPS growth this year is -99.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.52% to $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4092 and sunk to $0.36 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEDU posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$2.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6847, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7882.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.66, operating margin was +19.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.33%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.70%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88.

In the same vein, VEDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

[Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0888.

Raw Stochastic average of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.46% that was lower than 139.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.