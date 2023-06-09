Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) average volume reaches $801.07K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) established initial surge of 0.92% at $204.99, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $206.43 and sunk to $201.26 before settling in for the price of $203.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $137.54-$206.67.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $183.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $175.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11397 workers. It has generated 641,853 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,137. The stock had 7.74 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.29, operating margin was +14.25 and Pretax Margin of +10.77.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vulcan Materials Company industry. Vulcan Materials Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Vice President and Controller sold 560 shares at the rate of 202.44, making the entire transaction reach 113,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,707. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 2,389 for 196.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 468,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,887 in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.92, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.69.

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.91% While, its Average True Range was 3.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.29% that was lower than 25.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.