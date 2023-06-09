Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) EPS growth this year is -200.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 08, 2023, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) started slowly as it slid -5.45% to $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.30 and sunk to $1.95 before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WLDS posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$5.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -200.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.70, operating margin was -12342.22 and Pretax Margin of -14435.56.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.32%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14435.56 while generating a return on equity of -120.44.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -200.30%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 693.33.

In the same vein, WLDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53.

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wearable Devices Ltd., WLDS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.98 million was lower the volume of 3.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 524.76% that was higher than 237.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.