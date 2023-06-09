WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) average volume reaches $2.41M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on June 08, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.64% to $47.38. During the day, the stock rose to $47.515 and sunk to $46.42 before settling in for the price of $47.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $30.52-$53.46.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 135.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 476,138 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,409. The stock had 5.29 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.08, operating margin was +24.33 and Pretax Margin of +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 100.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 44.62, making the entire transaction reach 223,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 50.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 135.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.45, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.02.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.97 million was lower the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.91% that was higher than 35.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.