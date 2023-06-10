Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.11% to $9.25. During the day, the stock rose to $9.45 and sunk to $9.01 before settling in for the price of $9.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOND posted a 52-week range of $6.74-$16.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $764.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 927 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.82, operating margin was -39.98 and Pretax Margin of -56.50.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Mondee Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 93.70%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 10.59, making the entire transaction reach 10,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,390,448. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for 9.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,389,448 in total.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -56.58 while generating a return on equity of -60.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondee Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.79.

In the same vein, MOND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND)

[Mondee Holdings Inc., MOND] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.33% that was higher than 90.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.