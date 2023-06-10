Search
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -1.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Markets

As on June 08, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.11% to $207.03. During the day, the stock rose to $208.4502 and sunk to $203.385 before settling in for the price of $206.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $175.47-$265.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 92.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $212.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $226.57.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2076 employees. It has generated 11,745,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,771,676. The stock had 13.17 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.78, operating margin was +42.41 and Pretax Margin of +40.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 198 shares at the rate of 247.13, making the entire transaction reach 48,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,158. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director bought 390 for 254.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,960 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.91) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +32.11 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.20% and is forecasted to reach 22.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 92.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.35, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 168.73.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.17, a figure that is expected to reach 4.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was lower the volume of 2.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.14% While, its Average True Range was 5.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.90% that was lower than 33.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

