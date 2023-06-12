0.73% percent quarterly performance for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is not indicative of the underlying story

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $8.43, down -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.45 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.48. Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has traded in a range of $7.14-$10.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 148.40%. With a float of $204.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.93, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +11.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 243,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,310 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,396,099 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Looking closely at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. However, in the short run, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.41. Second resistance stands at $8.52. The third major resistance level sits at $8.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 209,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,002 M in contrast with the sum of 109,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,550 K and last quarter income was 9,160 K.