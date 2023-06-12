$1.19M in average volume shows that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is heading in the right direction

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.86, soaring 5.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.86 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. Within the past 52 weeks, EVLV’s price has moved between $1.98 and $6.33.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -687.40%. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.43 million.

In an organization with 223 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.11, operating margin of -164.73, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 928,507. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 158,991 shares at a rate of $5.84, taking the stock ownership to the 208,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $5.69, making the entire transaction worth $28,450. This insider now owns 251,919 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 95.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.31. Second resistance stands at $6.48. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. The third support level lies at $5.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 865.31 million based on 148,429K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,200 K and income totals -86,410 K. The company made 18,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.