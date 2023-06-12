$1.30M in average volume shows that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $2.73, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.7685 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. NRGV’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $13.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 170 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 47,988. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,099,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $42,622. This insider now owns 2,148,216 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

The latest stats from [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was superior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 31.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 388.81 million, the company has a total of 141,392K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,880 K while annual income is -78,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,420 K while its latest quarter income was -31,170 K.