$1.95M in average volume shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is heading in the right direction

On June 09, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $11.875, lower -2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.915 and dropped to $11.58 before settling in for the closing price of $11.86. Price fluctuations for CPRX have ranged from $6.15 to $22.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.70% at the time writing. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.94, operating margin of +47.54, and the pretax margin is +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 345,978. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 26,151 shares at a rate of $13.23, taking the stock ownership to the 3,945,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $16.83, making the entire transaction worth $504,900. This insider now owns 313,541 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.13 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.83 in the near term. At $12.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 106,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 214,200 K according to its annual income of 83,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,370 K and its income totaled 29,570 K.