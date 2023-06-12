Search
Sana Meer
14.17% volatility in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1019, plunging -4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1044 and dropped to $0.0965 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, SYTA’s price has moved between $0.08 and $1.62.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 81.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1207, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2097. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1042. Second resistance stands at $0.1082. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1121. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0963, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0924. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0884.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.41 million based on 62,911K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,480 K and income totals -15,300 K. The company made 1,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.

