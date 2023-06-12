2.77% percent quarterly performance for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.02, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.405 and dropped to $61.74 before settling in for the closing price of $62.30. Within the past 52 weeks, CTSH’s price has moved between $51.33 and $73.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.00%. With a float of $506.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 351500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.07, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +15.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 446,058. In this transaction EVP & Pres, Global Growth Mkts of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $63.72, taking the stock ownership to the 7,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 6,926 for $62.55, making the entire transaction worth $433,204. This insider now owns 13,556 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +11.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.37% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Looking closely at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 38.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.03. However, in the short run, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.39. Second resistance stands at $62.73. The third major resistance level sits at $63.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.62 billion based on 507,477K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,428 M and income totals 2,290 M. The company made 4,812 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 580,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.