26.06% percent quarterly performance for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is not indicative of the underlying story

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.56, soaring 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.67 and dropped to $5.54 before settling in for the closing price of $5.57. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $3.71 and $5.85.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.70%. With a float of $5.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 100600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB], we can find that recorded value of 15.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 28.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.45.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.35 billion based on 9,800,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,889 M and income totals 5,753 M. The company made 14,573 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,416 M in sales during its previous quarter.