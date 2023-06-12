$3.02M in average volume shows that The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) stock priced at $130.85, down -0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.24 and dropped to $130.81 before settling in for the closing price of $131.08. PGR’s price has ranged from $108.64 to $149.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.10%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,530,600. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $127.55, taking the stock ownership to the 333,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 926 for $136.50, making the entire transaction worth $126,399. This insider now owns 26,325 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.30% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Progressive Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.68 million, its volume of 1.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.82 in the near term. At $132.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $133.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.96.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.72 billion, the company has a total of 585,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,611 M while annual income is 721,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,303 M while its latest quarter income was 447,900 K.