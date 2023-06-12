3.48% volatility in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.39, soaring 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.365 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. Within the past 52 weeks, NNDM’s price has moved between $2.06 and $3.74.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 120.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

In an organization with 564 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 28.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.85 million. That was better than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.43. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 600.10 million based on 212,456K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,630 K and income totals -227,420 K. The company made 12,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.