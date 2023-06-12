3.71% volatility in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 09, 2023, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) trading session started at the price of $19.65, that was -0.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.055 and dropped to $19.41 before settling in for the closing price of $19.69. A 52-week range for SNCY has been $13.25 – $23.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.90%. With a float of $56.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.63 million.

In an organization with 2634 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.70, operating margin of +6.23, and the pretax margin is +2.68.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 110.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,521,424. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 77,232 shares at a rate of $19.70, taking the stock ownership to the 83,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s President & CFO sold 940 for $19.98, making the entire transaction worth $18,777. This insider now owns 32,962 shares in total.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 3.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 61.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (SNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.43. However, in the short run, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.90. Second resistance stands at $20.30. The third major resistance level sits at $20.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.61.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Key Stats

There are 56,241K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.11 billion. As of now, sales total 894,440 K while income totals 17,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 294,120 K while its last quarter net income were 38,330 K.