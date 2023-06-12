$4.80M in average volume shows that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is heading in the right direction

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $4.60, down -1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.61 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.60. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has traded in a range of $1.93-$5.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37609 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Looking closely at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.38.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.86 billion has total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,806 M in contrast with the sum of -69,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,998 M and last quarter income was 77,857 K.