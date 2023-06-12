Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$425.60K in average volume shows that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $104.93, up 2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.78 and dropped to $104.56 before settling in for the closing price of $104.85. Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has traded in a range of $58.73-$105.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.10%. With a float of $354.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 361706 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.01, operating margin of +8.85, and the pretax margin is +6.19.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is 79.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.40%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.55 while generating a return on equity of 9.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -34.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s (FMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s (FMX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.49 in the near term. At $109.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.89 billion has total of 357,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,531 M in contrast with the sum of 1,228 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,649 M and last quarter income was 2,577 M.

Newsletter

 

