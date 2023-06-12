5.61% volatility in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 09, 2023, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) opened at $11.16, lower -3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.16 and dropped to $10.63 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. Price fluctuations for RLAY have ranged from $9.67 to $33.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.30% at the time writing. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 328 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 15,434. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 1,383 shares at a rate of $11.16, taking the stock ownership to the 242,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 863 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,631. This insider now owns 134,882 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1130.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

The latest stats from [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.38. The third major resistance level sits at $11.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

There are currently 121,613K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,380 K according to its annual income of -290,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230 K and its income totaled -94,240 K.