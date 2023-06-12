8.11% volatility in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.2078, down -3.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.2002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.10%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 315 employees.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2018, the company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2323, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4324. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2087 in the near term. At $0.2142, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2185. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1946. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1891.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.82 million, the company has a total of 57,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,540 K while annual income is -34,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.