8.67% volatility in Wallbox N.V. (WBX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 09, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) opened at $3.31, lower -10.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.35 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Price fluctuations for WBX have ranged from $2.44 to $11.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.60% at the time writing. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1267 workers is very important to gauge.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

The latest stats from [Wallbox N.V., WBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.46. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.58.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are currently 171,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 596.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,910 K according to its annual income of -66,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -11,810 K.