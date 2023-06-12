8.97% volatility in Symbotic Inc. (SYM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 09, 2023, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) opened at $41.50, higher 4.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.75 and dropped to $41.37 before settling in for the closing price of $41.19. Price fluctuations for SYM have ranged from $8.75 to $42.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.60% at the time writing. With a float of $43.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1120 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.80, operating margin of -23.66, and the pretax margin is -23.44.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,036,290. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $34.54, taking the stock ownership to the 79,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s insider sold 18,920 for $32.08, making the entire transaction worth $607,039. This insider now owns 109,522 shares in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 930.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.10 in the near term. At $45.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.34.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

There are currently 555,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 593,310 K according to its annual income of -79,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 266,850 K and its income totaled -6,120 K.